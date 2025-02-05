Seahawks star urges team to re-sign their best pending free agent
Slowly but surely, the Seattle Seahawks have been adding pieces to a defensive unit that fell off following the “Legion of Doom” heydays. Of course, that was a legendary unit that propelled the franchise to consecutive Super Bowls appearances in 2012 (XLVIII) and 2013 (XLIX).
The Seahawks routed the Denver Broncos that first year in East Rutherford, holding the highest-scoring team in NFL history (606 points) to a touchdown, and a two-point conversion in a 43-8 victory. Pete Carroll’s club gave up the fewest points in the league four straight years from 2012-15. It was something that hadn’t been done since the Cleveland Browns turned the trick five consecutive seasons from 1953-57.
Fast forward to now. Seattle ranked 14th in the league in fewest total yards allowed in 2024, a huge jump from the previous season when only two teams in the NFL were worst. They also finished a respectable 16th in rushing defense, again a big leap after giving up the second-most yards per game on the ground in 2023.
Safety Julian Love had another great year for Mike Macdonald’s club. After being named to the Pro Bowl in his first season with the club in 2023 (via a two-year contract), the former fourth-round pick of the Giants in 2019 finished with 106 defensive stops (106), four takeaways and a dozen passes defensed.
Last July, Love signed a three-year, $33 million contract extension. Now the former Golden Domer would like to see a great midseason acquisition in ’24 by the Seahawks stay put.
A Super Bowl champion as a rookie with the Rams in 2021, linebacker Ernest Jones IV was dealt to the Tennessee Titans last offseason. He played in six games for Brian Callahan’s club, was then traded to the Seahawks, and played in the club’s final 10 contests. Jones finished wound up finishing third on the club with 94 tackles, and helped Seattle make big strides when it came to stopping the run—a problem earlier in the season. However, the four-year pro could test free agency if he doesn’t agree to a new deal by March 12.
No doubt Julian would “Love” to have Jones back in the fold. Pun intended.
More Seahawks on SI stories
2024 NFL draft do-over sees Seahawks pass on previous first-rounder
NFL analyst names Seattle Seahawks’ three biggest positions of need
4-time Super Bowl winner named among Seahawks’ top trade targets
Seahawks star Jaxon Smith-Njigba has jokes about Pro Bowl pick-six