2 Seattle Seahawks Defenders Fined For Week 3 Tackles
While the Seattle Seahawks are hard at work preparing for their Monday Night Football showdown against the Detroit Lions, a couple players took big hits to their bank accounts.
The NFL fined both cornerback Devon Witherspoon and linebacker Tyrice Knight for unnecessary roughness in last week's win over the Miami Dolphins.
Witherspoon, who had three total tackles on the day, lost $11,255 for a late hit on Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle with 6:07 remaining in the first quarter. He did receive a penalty on the play. Unfortunately, Witherspoon has had a few such penalties this season, so keeping his cool will have to be a priority going forward.
Knight, who had six total tackles and a tackle for loss in his first career start, lost $5,490 for a horse-collar tackle on Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright. Unlike Witherspoon, Knight didn't receive a penalty on the play.
On the other side of the coin, three Dolphins players received fines for unnecessary roughness as well. The three players in question are linebacker Duke Riley ($16,883 for a blindside block), fullback Alec Ingold ($11,817 for a low block) and cornerback Kader Kohou ($5,528 for a facemask). Riley and Kohou received penalties on their plays, but Ingold's was the most impactful as his low block on Boye Mafe aggravated the linebacker's knee injury.
The Seahawks take on the Lions at 5:15 p.m. PT on Monday night, hoping to avoid any further fines.