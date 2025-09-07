49ers TE George Kittle sidelined rest of game vs. Seahawks
One of the key pieces to the San Francisco 49ers' offense won't be on the field the rest of the game against the Seattle Seahawks after tight end George Kittle exited the game with a hamstring injury in the second quarter.
The Seahawks will have a slightly easier assignment defending San Francisco's offense without Kittle on the field. He had the 49ers' only touchdown in the first half on a 5-yard pass from Brock Purdy late in the first quarter, capping off a 14-play, 95-yard drive. Kittle finished with four catches for 25 yards and the score.
San Francisco struck first before Seattle responded with a touchdown drive of its own. Kittle was instrumental in the offense for the 49ers as he has been for the past eight seasons.
Kittle has notoriously had big games against the Seahawks during his career. The veteran tight end has averaged 4.3 catches for 62.2 receiving yards in 13 career games against Seattle. The 49ers offense will have to find that receiving production elsewhere.
The Seahawks lead the 49ers 10-7 at halftime at Lumen Field.
