5 Questions Ahead of Cardinals vs. Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks face arguably their most important game of the season to date as they host the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12 at Lumen Field.
To learn more about the Cardinals angle, we spoke with Arizona Cardinals On SI publisher Donnie Druin.
1. The Cardinals are in first place, fresh off the bye. What has been their key to success so far this season?
Running the football has been Arizona's calling card this season. With so many teams running two-high looks, the Cardinals have seen James Conner find some massive success on the ground while mixing up the occasional Kyler Murray keeper. When the Cardinals establish the run, the play-action has been so key for Arizona keeping defenses honest. The success has mostly come from a strong mix of their rushing attack, play-calling and Murray not turning the ball over.
2. What’s one thing people should know about the Cardinals that can’t be found in a box score?
Arizona’s pass rush hasn’t exactly been there all season — don’t let the total sack numbers fool you. They’ve stepped up in recent weeks, sure, but the Cardinals have one of the league’s lowest blitz rates and don’t really pressure the quarterback with extra help. We’ll see if the presence of Darius Robinson can help if he is able to play, though Arizona has been more opportunistic than consistent when it comes to bringing down opposing passers as of late.
3. Who is the Cardinals’ X Factor on offense and defense?
Offensively, I’ll point to Trey McBride. Marvin Harrison Jr. commands plenty of attention and rightfully so, but McBride has established himself as a legitimate weapon in game plans, let alone simply being a security blanket for Murray. When the Cardinals need a big play through the air, McBride’s number seems to be called.
Defensively, Garrett Williams is perhaps one of the league’s more underrated corners. With Budda Baker patrolling the secondary and Kyzir White handling business in the front seven, Williams has played tremendously well in his role as a slot corner and more times than not limits receivers across from him. If he’s winning battles, the rest of Arizona’s defense only benefits.
4. If the Cardinals were to lose against the Seahawks, what would be the reason why?
Arizona’s secondary is still finding itself, and though they’ve been improving, the Seahawks statistically are passing the ball better than nearly everybody in the league. If Seattle decides to truly air it out on Sunday and turn it into a track meet, the Cardinals’ defense still has questions at cornerback outside of Williams, and Seattle could find success often if Geno Smith gets into a groove early.
5. What’s your prediction for the game?
Going into Seattle and taking down the Seahawks is a tall task for anybody — the Cardinals are winners of four in a row and are fresh off a bye — is it enough? In these close NFC West battles, the home team always gets the edge to me, though to this point, the Cardinals have proven to be the better team in recent memory. Round one is close, but goes to Arizona.
Cardinals 23, Seahawks 21
