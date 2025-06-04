All Seahawks

Analyst dangles Seattle Seahawks' criminally underrated playmaker as trade bait

Would the Seattle Seahawks be interested in trading one of their most underrated players?

Randy Gurzi

Seattle Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba and RB Kenneth Walker III (9) celebrate after a touchdown.
Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
This was a busy offseason for the Seattle Seahawks, who will have a new quarterback in Sam Darnold, and wide receiver, Cooper Kupp. They’re also going to be adjusting to life without DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett at receiver

Even after all their moves, the Seahawks could still be open to trades—even if it’s not to bring anyone in. Instead, they could be looking to add future assets by trading players at a position of strength.

That’s the thinking for Gary Davenport, who believes the Seahawks could field offers for underrated running back Kenneth Walker III. Walker is coming off a down year, and might be pushed out by Zach Charbonnet, says Davenport.

”Of course, Walker is also a contract-year back with a fairly extensive injury history playing on a team with a back in Zach Charbonnet who averaged half a yard more per carry last year than Walker.”

Davenport continued, “Walker may be the most talented back who could reasonably be available in a trade. Charbonnet has demonstrated the potential to be a lead back in the NFL.”

In addition to Charbonnet, Walker could be fighting for snaps with rookie Damien Martinez, who was a bulldozer at Miami. That said, it’s probably smarter to keep the cupboard full rather than send a player off who won’t bring back a massive haul.

Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III rushes the ball against the San Francisco 49ers.
David Gonzales-Imagn Images

