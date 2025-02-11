All Seahawks

Analyst makes shocking Seahawks offseason trade prediction

The Seattle Seahawks could make some dramatic moves this offseason, including a trade featuring one of their top players.

Jan 9, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) during pregame warmups against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half at State Farm Stadium. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Seattle Seahawks could be saying goodbye to one of their key players this offseason.

The Seahawks won 10 games in 2024, which was an impressive feat, but they still missed out on the playoffs for a second year in a row.

This could lead to changes in the organization, including a trade of star wide receiver DK Metcalf, as predicted by Sports Illustrated analyst Conor Orr.

Jan 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) is stopped by Los Angeles Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (4) after a complete pass in the first half at SoFi Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"The Seahawks will trade DK Metcalf this offseason," Orr writes.

"Metcalf is incredibly talented, but John Schneider did not make his reputation as a general manager by doling out $30-plus million per year to a wide receiver for his age 28, 29 and 30 seasons. Metcalf will have plenty of suitors amid a down market and the Seahawks can build around Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Everything about Mike Macdonald’s coaching search shows a coach who is trying to become more controlling on the ground and less dependent on 100-plus targets."

Metcalf, 27, caught 66 passes for 992 yards and five touchdowns this season for the Seahawks, which are very good numbers. However, they pale in comparison to Smith-Njigba, who has become the team's official No. 1 wide receiver.

Therefore, the Seahawks are overpaying Metcalf on No. 1 money when he is a No. 2 receiver. This could lead the Seahawks to trade him this offseason in order to get some spending freedom in a different area of need, like the offensive line and linebacker room.

Trading Metcalf would be hard, but it could be the right decision at the end of the day for the Seahawks.

Nov 24, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) catches a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

