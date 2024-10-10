Analyst Predicts San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks Matchup
The Seattle Seahawks are getting ready for their Week 6 matchup tonight at home against the San Francisco 49ers, which should determine who is in the driver's seat in the NFC West.
The Seahawks come into the game as losers of two straight after winning their first three contests of the season. Meanwhile, the 49ers have been one of the biggest surprises of the season so far, losing three of their last four games despite representing the NFC at the Super Bowl last year.
CBS Sports analyst Pete Prisco believes this game could be an opportunity for the 49ers to bounce back, as he predicts San Francisco to pull out a win on the road.
"This looked like a big game three weeks ago in terms of league stature, but both teams have struggled lately. It is a big game as far as the division. The Seahawks have major issue on defense right now, which I think will show up. Look for Brock Purdy to have a good day as the 49ers get back on track," Prisco writes.
The Seahawks are down three starters on defense, which includes rookie defensive tackle Byron Murphy II, star cornerback Riq Woolen and linebacker Uchenna Nwosu. Those are significant losses for the Seahawks, which will make it difficult to overcome. However, if the Seahawks can come in with a sound game plan against the Niners offense, they may be able to prove Prisco wrong and come out of the game victorious.
Kickoff for tonight's game is set for 5:15 p.m. PT.