Analyst says rising rookie Tory Horton looking like 'filthy steal' for Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks had a chance to face their former head coach, Pete Carroll as well as their former quarterback, Geno Smith, as they played the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1 of the preseason. The end result was a 23-23 tie, which wasn’t thrilling, but there were plenty of reasons for Seattle to be excited.
They saw some flashes out of rookie quarterback Jalen Milroe and might have found another running back in George Holani. They also had a fifth-round pick shine as one of the stars of the game.
At pick No. 166, Seattle selected Colorado State wide receiver Tory Horton, who has been impressive in training camp. He carried that into the preseason with 38 yards and a touchdown on three catches.
He played so well that The Athletic’s Andy Behrens called him “a filthy steal.”
“Horton had a terrific collegiate career at Colorado State — you might recall his outrageous 16-catch performance against Colorado in 2023 — but a knee injury in his final season depressed his draft stock. Now healthy and thriving, he’s looking like a filthy steal for the Seahawks.” - Behrens, The Athletic
Seattle traded DK Metcalf and released Tyler Lockett this offseason. They signed Cooper Kupp but there’s still room for someone to force their way into the rotation. Right now, Horton looks like he might be that guy.
