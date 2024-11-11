Analyst: Seahawks Should Sign Bengals OT
The Seattle Seahawks are still trying to fortify their offensive line and salvage some value going into the second half of the season.
While the trade deadline has come and gone, the Seahawks could look into adding some potential free agents looking for a new home.
Bleacher Report suggests the idea of signing offensive tackle Devin Cochran from the
Cincinnati Bengals practice squad. Seattle would have to sign him directly to their 53-man roster.
"The offensive line has been a significant issue for Seattle this season, and there might not be a clear solution on the Seahawks' roster. Rookie third-round pick Christian Haynes probably deserves more opportunities at guard, but he was a healthy scratch in Week 9, and Seattle doesn't appear to believe he's ready for a significant role," Bleacher Report writes. "With right tackle George Fant dealing with a knee injury, Seattle may turn back to rookie sixth-round pick Michael Jerrell. Finding additional depth would be logical. Seattle should consider poaching Devin Cochran, who has twice been elevated from the Bengals' practice squad this season and was active for Thursday's game against Baltimore."
Cochran, 26, went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft to the Bengals and has been working his way onto the field ever since. While he was unable to get on the field in either of his first two seasons, Cochran made his NFL debut in Week 9 and has appeared in the last two games for the Bengals.
Cochran can only be elevated one more time to the 53-man roster before the Bengals have to sign him there, so he may not be available for much longer. If the Seahawks want to take a flyer on a young player, adding Cochran could be the way to go.
