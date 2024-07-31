Contract Details Released for Seattle Seahawks Safety Julian Love's Extension
The details of Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love’s new three-year contract extension worth $33 million have been released, per Over The Cap. Love signed the extension — which keeps him under contract through the 2027 season — on Thursday, July 25.
Seattle freed up about $1.6 million in cap space in 2024, bringing the team’s total available cap up to $10.078 million. The deal also included $18.68 million in guaranteed money to Love.
Contract notes
- Reduced Love’s cap hit from $8.09 million to $6.5 million in 2024
- Base salary in 2024–25 seasons is fully guaranteed ($2.665 million).
- Per game roster bonuses of $680,000 beginning in 2025.
- Majority of base salary in 2026–27 (about $18.64 million of $21.3 million)
- No guaranteed salary beyond 2025, allowing the team to incur dead money hits of less than $6 million if Love is cut pre-June 1 in 2026 or 2027 (dead money hit of just $2.625 million in 2027).
- Love was guaranteed $13.165 million at signing ($10.5 million signing bonus).
- Seattle saves $12.611 million in cap space if Love is cut pre- or post-June 1, 2027.
Annual cap hits
- 2024: $6.5 million
- 2025: $6.117 million
- 2026: $13.237 million
- 2027: $15.237 million
The contract is structured such that Seattle has an out after 2025, if needed, but the larger cap savings don’t come until 2027. Love made $13 million in new money guarantees, with most of his unguaranteed salary coming in the final two years of the deal.
This is similar to how the Seahawks structured edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu’s extension prior to last season, which gave the team a more advantageous dead money and cap savings structure if Nwosu was cut pre-June 1, 2026.
At $11 million average per year, Love is now the 11th highest-paid safety in the league. Full contract details are available via Over The Cap.