Cooper Kupp reaches gaudy career milestone with first Seahawks TD
Cooper Kupp is finally putting points on the board as a Seattle Seahawk, and he's also entering elite company.
Kupp caught the first touchdown of his Seahawks career in the third quarter of Seattle's Week 6 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on an 11-yard pass from Sam Darnold.
It was the 58th receiving score of his illustrious nine-year NFL career, and he became the 116th player in NFL history to reach 8,000 career receiving yards.
After being silent in the first half, Kupp caught two passes for a combined 40 yards on the opening drive of the third quarter, including the touchdown. That moved the Seahawks' one-score lead to a 20-6 advantage at the outset of the second half.
It's been hard for Kupp to keep up with Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who may conclude Week 6 as the league's leading receiver. Still, he's played a critical role as the No. 2 receiving option, entering the game with 21 catches for 221 yards.
More importantly, Kupp has stayed healthy after missing a combined 18 games over the previous three seasons when he was with the Los Angeles Rams. The Seahawks need him on the field, at least as a decoy to open things up for Smith-Njigba. Kupp impacting the game through the air is just a plus.
The Seahawks are maintaining their two-score lead with the ball back in Darnold's hands with 10:14 left in the third quarter.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Jaxon Smith-Njigba bringing the explosives vs. Jaguars with career-long TD
Depleted Seahawks secondary struggling, Jaguars seize early lead
Jaxon Smith-Njigba on pace to shatter record set by Steve Largent