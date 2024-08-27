Dee Eskridge Era Ends as Seattle Seahawks Release Former Second-Round Pick
Following three-plus disappointing seasons with the franchise, the Seattle Seahawks have decided to move on from oft-injured receiver Dee Eskridge.
According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Seahawks informed Eskridge that they will be releasing him during final roster cuts on Tuesday. The former second round pick will become available on waivers for all 31 other teams to claim and if he clears, he will be free to sign with any team as an unrestricted free agent.
Coming off a sensational pre-draft process where he starred at the Senior Bowl and NFL combine, the Seahawks selected Eskridge with the 56th pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, hoping to unleash him as a dynamic complementary receiving weapon alongside DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett and potentially as a dangerous return specialist on special teams. The selection came only two picks before the Chiefs chose Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey, who became an All-Pro at the pivot position for the two-time defending Super Bowl champs.
Unfortunately, those big plans never came to fruition for a multitude of reasons. Right out of the gate, Eskridge battled numerous injuries leading up to his rookie season, including missing time in his first offseason program with a toe injury and landing on injured reserve with a severe concussion after Seattle's season opener, limiting him to 10 receptions in 10 games. He only played in 10 games in his second season as well due to a broken hand that landed him on injured reserve, which led to the front office investing a first-round pick in Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Eskridge also struggled off the field, receiving a suspension prior to the 2023 season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. The league banned him for six games after investigating his arrest for confronting the mother of his child in February 2023 and he only suited up for four games upon his return before a knee injury ended his season prematurely once again.
Back in March, Eskridge agreed to a pay cut entering the final year of his rookie contract as part of a restructured deal, opening the door for new coach Mike Macdonald and his staff to evaluate the talented, underperforming player.
Leading up to cut down day, Eskridge tried to vault himself back onto the right side of the roster bubble for Seattle with an impressive preseason finale against Cleveland on Saturday night. Along with returning a punt for a 79-yard touchdown, he caught all three of his targets for 18 yards and a first down on offense. But in the end, it simply was too little, too late for the embattled wideout, who had fallen down the depth chart at receiver and still remained behind Laviska Shenault and rookie Dee Williams for kick return duties.
In three seasons with the Seahawks, Eskridge caught only 17 passes, including none in 2023, for 122 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed eight times for 74 yards and contributed 428 yards on 17 kick returns on special teams.
If Eskridge does clear waivers, Seattle could consider bringing him back as a member of the practice squad. But considering his elite athletic traits and second-round pedigree, other teams may have interest in kicking the tires, and given how poorly the last three years have worked out, it's possible both sides are ready to move on anyway.