Depleted Seahawks secondary struggling, Jaguars seize early lead
Consistency is key on defense, and the Seattle Seahawks have had none of it across its starting lineup the last three weeks.
Seattle is without safety Julian Love and cornerbacks Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen in its Week 6 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the back-end of the defense is already proving to be the unit's weakness.
The Jaguars seized a 6-0 lead (missed PAT) late in the first quarter on a long 8-play, 61-yard drive that was capped off by a 21-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. There appeared to be a miscommunication on the play by the secondary, leaving Thomas wide open for the score.
The Seahawks gave up third-and-long conversions of 11 and 16 yards, and both were picked up on long throws from Lawrence. That's while the front of the defense has been stout.
Seattle already has four tackles for loss, two quarterback hits and a sack. The front seven is putting the Jaguars behind the sticks, but the secondary isn't performing well in those long yardage situations. They will have to be better if the Seahawks hope to earn their ninth consecutive road win.
Lawrence is 8 of 11 passing for 85 yards and a touchdown through the first 15 minutes of the game.
