Detroit Lions to Honor Calvin Johnson vs. Seattle Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks are just over two months away from their trip to Ford Field to face off against the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football, but it has been revealed that there will be a special event taking place during the game.
Calvin Johnson, the Hall of Fame wide receiver who played with the Lions from 2007-15, will join the Pride of the Lions — the equivalent to the franchise's Ring of Honor.
Johnson, 38, played all nine of his NFL seasons with the Lions and was arguably one of the most dominant receivers throughout his entire tenure with the franchise.
He was named a First-team All-Pro three times and led the NFL in receiving twice, nearly hitting 2,000 yards in 2012. Johnson had at least 750 yards all nine seasons with the Lions and hit the 1,000-yard mark seven times. He holds numerous franchise records and remains one of his generation's most memorable and dominant players.
Despite having a fantastic career, Johnson was notably quieter against the Seahawks compared to other teams. He only faced Seattle three times in his career, recording just 12 catches for 129 yards and failed to find the end zone.
The Seahawks are one of just four teams that Johnson never scored against in his career, joining the Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints and New York Jets. However, Johnson will certainly score against the Seahawks when he is immortalized in Lions franchise history on Sept. 30.