All Seahawks

Detroit Lions to Honor Calvin Johnson vs. Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks' Week 4 matchup will be special for Detroit Lions fans when the future Hall of Famer joins the Pride of the Lions.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 5, 2015; Seattle, WA, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson (81) runs for yards after the catch against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 5, 2015; Seattle, WA, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson (81) runs for yards after the catch against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports / Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Seattle Seahawks are just over two months away from their trip to Ford Field to face off against the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football, but it has been revealed that there will be a special event taking place during the game.

Calvin Johnson, the Hall of Fame wide receiver who played with the Lions from 2007-15, will join the Pride of the Lions — the equivalent to the franchise's Ring of Honor.

Johnson, 38, played all nine of his NFL seasons with the Lions and was arguably one of the most dominant receivers throughout his entire tenure with the franchise.

He was named a First-team All-Pro three times and led the NFL in receiving twice, nearly hitting 2,000 yards in 2012. Johnson had at least 750 yards all nine seasons with the Lions and hit the 1,000-yard mark seven times. He holds numerous franchise records and remains one of his generation's most memorable and dominant players.

Despite having a fantastic career, Johnson was notably quieter against the Seahawks compared to other teams. He only faced Seattle three times in his career, recording just 12 catches for 129 yards and failed to find the end zone.

The Seahawks are one of just four teams that Johnson never scored against in his career, joining the Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints and New York Jets. However, Johnson will certainly score against the Seahawks when he is immortalized in Lions franchise history on Sept. 30.

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Seahawks News