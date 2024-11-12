Dolphins Claim Former Seahawks LB Tyrel Dodson
Former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Tyrel Dodson has a new home just one day after being waived by the team, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Dodson was claimed off waivers by the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday, letting the Seahawks off the hook for the remainder of his 2024 earnings. Had he cleared waivers, Seattle still would have owed him $1 million of his $2.25 million base salary and $240,000 in roster bonuses for the rest of the season.
Miami has now become a landing spot for former Seahawks linebackers, as Jordyn Brooks signed with the Dolphins this offseason. Brooks was a 2020 first-round pick by Seattle and opted to sign a three-year, $26.25 million deal ($16 million guaranteed) with Miami after his rookie deal expired.
Before the bye week, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald everything was "on the table" moving forward, as Seattle lost five of its final six games heading into the week off. That became more clear when the team waived Dodson — the team's team leader in defensive snaps through nine games (603), per Pro Football Focus.
Now, Dodson is joining a Dolphins inside linebacker crew that includes Brooks and David Long Jr. as starters. Dodson had one of his better games with the Seahawks in Seattle's 24-3 win over Miami in Week 3, posting five tackles and a sack.
In some ways, the Dolphins and Seattle made a trade after the deadline. The Seahawks claimed defensive lineman Brandon Pili on Monday after he was waived from Miami, and now Dodson is headed there.
