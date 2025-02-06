4 edge rushers that would cost Seahawks less than Myles Garrett
Star defensive end Myles Garrett sent shockwaves around the NFL earlier this week when he revealed that he has requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns.
Garrett, 29, is one of the best players in the league, period. The former No. 1 overall pick has had 10+ sacks in each of the past seven seasons, and is one of the few pass-rushers legitimately capable of taking over a game by himself. He also just won Defensive Player of the Year last season, a testament to his continued dominance.
Teams will be lining up to acquire Garrett, as generational pass-rushers don't grow on trees after all. However, the Browns remain committed to keeping the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, so it may truly take an offer they can't refuse to pry him away.
The Seattle Seahawks, like every team, should be kicking tires on Garrett, but it's very likely that he falls out of their price range. So, here are a few other pass-rushers they could look to acquire instead.
Sam Hubbard, Cincinnati Bengals
Hubbard, 29, had some solid production early in his career, but this season was easily his worst as he had just two sacks in 14 games. With the Bengals facing some serious cap constraints this offseason, Hubbard, who carries a cap hit of roughly $11.5 million in 2025, could be expendable. It would definitely be a reclamation project, but with only one year left on his contract, perhaps Seattle could take a flier on him.
Bryce Huff, Philadelphia Eagles
Speaking of reclamation projects, Huff, 26, was one of the top free agents on the market last offseason after a 10-sack season with the New York Jets. He cashed in by signing a three-year deal worth $51 million with the Eagles, but his production fell off a cliff as he only had 2.5 sacks in 12 games.
Philadelphia could very well decide to cut its losses and end the Huff experiment after just one season. If that happens, maybe Seattle could swoop in and acquire him as a buy-low candidate. He'd only cost around $7.5 million against the cap next season, so it's not like it would be particularly expensive.
Jadeveon Clowney, Carolina Panthers
Clowney, who turns 32 next week, is familiar with the Seahawks as he spent the 2019 season in the Emerald City. He only had three sacks on the season and left in free agency after the fact, but six years later, maybe he could return.
The Panthers could be active on the free agent market as they look to support Bryce Young, and Clowney's cap hit of $13.75 million could put him on the chopping block. The Seahawks would have to get creative to fit that cap hit in, but it's not out of the question at least.
Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals
If the Seahawks still want to swing for the fences but can't get Garrett, then this is the best option. Hendrickson, 30, has 17.5 sacks in each of the past two seasons, and led the league in that category in 2024.
As a result, though, he's going to need a new deal to match his rising production. He has no guaranteed money remaining heading into the final year of his deal, and he recently stated he'd like either a new deal or a trade out of Cincinnati.
To be clear, this is a pipe dream at this point, as Seattle's lack of cap space makes a deal incredibly difficult right now. If the Seahawks were to somehow pull it off, though, they would instantly have one of the most-feared defensive fronts in the league.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks should jump all over crazy blockbuster trade proposal with Giants
Seahawks QB Geno Smith named trade target for desperate AFC franchise
2025 NFL draft projection has Seahawks picking 81-TD QB prospect at 18
NFL insider points to key difference between Klint Kubiak and Ryan Grubb