Ex Seattle Seahawks DT Accepts College Coaching Job
It's exceedingly common for former NFL players to go into coaching after their playing days, and now a former Super Bowl champion with the Seattle Seahawks is working his way up the ranks.
Jordan Hill, a third-round pick by Seattle in 2013, is joining James Franklin's staff at Penn State as the program's first "director of life skills," Blue-White Illustrated reports. The 33-year old previously played for the Nittany Lions from 2009-2012, even earning First-Team All-Big Ten honors in his final season, so it's a homecoming of sorts for him.
Hill spent three seasons with the Seahawks from 2013-2015 and appeared in 27 games for the team. He was usually a minor contributor in Seattle, but had 5.5 sacks late in the 2014 season after Brandon Mebane went down with injury. Unfortunately, Hill would also suffer an injury at the end of that season, causing him to miss the team's run to Super Bowl XLIX.
The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania native also briefly played for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016, being active for four games. He was also with the Washington Commanders and Detroit Lions at points in his career, but he didn't appear in a game for either team.
For the past three years, Hill served as the head coach at Trinity High School in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania. He resigned from his post earlier this month, and is now taking the next step in his coaching career.