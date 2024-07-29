Ex-Seattle Seahawks Safety Jonathan Sutherland Working Out for Denver Broncos
Former Seattle Seahawks safety Jonathan Sutherland, who was released by Seattle last Friday, is scheduled to workout for the Denver Broncos on Monday, as first reported by Mike Klis of 9News.
Sutherland was waived by Seattle to make room on the 90-man roster for former second-round pick Marquise Blair, who the Seahawks inked in a corresponding move Friday. Now, the 2023 undrafted free agent may return to Seattle in Week 1 as a member of the opposition.
The Seahawks originally brought in Sutherland last season after he went undrafted out of Penn State. He suffered a calf injury that caused him to miss the final two weeks of the 2023 preseason. Sutherland was waived and given an injury settlement before being brought back with a reserve/future deal.
Denver is thin at safety after releasing former All-Pro Justin Simmons this offseason, and multiple of its current players on-roster are working through injuries. Sutherland showed promise in training camp and the preseason before his injury last season, so it wouldn’t be a shock to see him latch on with another team.
Safety Nico Bolden, who also went undrafted in 2023, is also reportedly working out for Denver. Bolden spent six seasons at Kent State and since had an offseason stint with the Carolina Panthers before being signed by the St. Louis Battlehawks of the UFL and recording three tackles in 2024.