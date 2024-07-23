Fan Experience Upgrades Coming to Seattle Seahawks Training Camp
Training camp has arrived for the 2024 Seattle Seahawks. Veterans reported to the VMAC in Renton on Tuesday, joining the rookies who arrived on July 17. The team’s first practice will double as its inaugural open session to season ticket holders and guests on Wednesday, July 24.
Coinciding with the start of camp, the team announced new changes this year aimed at improving the fan experience during the nine total open practices, per the Seahawks’ official website.
For ease of visibility, all practices open to the public will be on the field closest to the berm where fans are stationed. Additionally, one of the facility’s fields will be open pre-practice for kids flag football.
Additional activities have returned as well, including putt-putt golf, skee ball, live bands and much more. Each of the nine practices will also have a theme.
July 24 – Season Ticket Holder Day
July 26 – Back Together Weekend (first practice open to the general public)
July 27 – Back Together Weekend
July 30 – Kids Day (free face painting, balloon artists and inflatables)
Aug. 1 – Season Ticket Holder Day
Aug. 2 – College and Alumni Day (University of Washington and Washington State University guest appearances; wearing the jersey of your alma mater is encouraged)
Aug. 5 – Kids Day (free face painting, balloon artists and inflatables)
Aug. 7 – Mascot Mayhem (other Seattle mascots in attendance)
Aug. 8 – Throwbacks (throwback-themed photo opportunities and giveaways)
A tenth open “practice” will be held at Lumen Field on Saturday, Aug. 3, for the team’s Football Fest event. Instead of a standard camp practice, this will be a mock scrimmage with much more fan attendance availability and other activities.
Open training camp session registration is still available online, with only practice sold out thus far. More information is available on the team’s official website.