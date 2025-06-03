All Seahawks

First look at Tyler Lockett in Titans uniform feels wrong and unwholesome

Tyler Lockett doesn’t look right in a different uniform.

Randy Gurzi

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett celebrates after a victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett celebrates after a victory over the Atlanta Falcons. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

There’s always something jarring about seeing a player synonymous with one team in a new uniform. Some extreme examples are Michael Jordan in a Washington Wizards jersey, or Emmitt Smith sporting an Arizona Cardinals uniform. While far from making the impact those superstars made, it’s still alarming to see someone such as former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett on a new team.

This offseason, Seattle released Lockett in a cost-cutting move. He eventually signed with the Tennessee Titans where he quickly introduced himself to his new team with pure class.

MORE: Seahawks' home stadium receiving upgrades ahead of World Cup

While his genuine nature and universal likability are the norm, seeing Lockett in a new uniform is not. That’s why his first photo with a Titans’ jersey on feels not only wrong, but also unwholesome.

Lockett joins a receiving corps that boasts Calvin Ridley, Van Jefferson, Elic Ayomanor, and Xavier Restrepo. They’re expected to catch passes from No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward.

MORE: NFL insider claims Steelers don't care ex-Seahawks star DK Metcalf skipping OTAs

During his 10 seasons with Seattle, Lockett had 661 receptions for 8,594 yards, with 61 touchdowns. His role in Seattle was limited with DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Ironically enough, Metcalf was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers shortly afterward, leaving Seattle thin at the position.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Analyst says Seahawks rookie might be NFL’s most electric player

Seahawks OTAs: Jarran Reed senses different physicality from OL

Seahawks, 49ers, Rams all linked to Chargers WR as trade target

NFL expert predicts Seahawks won’t get the same Sam Darnold

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/Seahawks News