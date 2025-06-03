First look at Tyler Lockett in Titans uniform feels wrong and unwholesome
There’s always something jarring about seeing a player synonymous with one team in a new uniform. Some extreme examples are Michael Jordan in a Washington Wizards jersey, or Emmitt Smith sporting an Arizona Cardinals uniform. While far from making the impact those superstars made, it’s still alarming to see someone such as former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett on a new team.
This offseason, Seattle released Lockett in a cost-cutting move. He eventually signed with the Tennessee Titans where he quickly introduced himself to his new team with pure class.
While his genuine nature and universal likability are the norm, seeing Lockett in a new uniform is not. That’s why his first photo with a Titans’ jersey on feels not only wrong, but also unwholesome.
Lockett joins a receiving corps that boasts Calvin Ridley, Van Jefferson, Elic Ayomanor, and Xavier Restrepo. They’re expected to catch passes from No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward.
During his 10 seasons with Seattle, Lockett had 661 receptions for 8,594 yards, with 61 touchdowns. His role in Seattle was limited with DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
Ironically enough, Metcalf was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers shortly afterward, leaving Seattle thin at the position.
