Former Seattle Seahawks DE Finds New Home
A former Seattle Seahawks draft pick is on the move once again.
Defensive end Rasheem Green, a 2018 third-round pick out of USC, is signing a one-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Green, 28, spent the first four seasons of his career in Seattle, starting 24 of the 53 games he appeared in. In that time, he accounted for 94 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks, with 6.5 of those sacks coming in 2021. Not a star by any means, but a decent rotational piece.
For a bit of fun trivia, Green became the first player in NFL history to block, recover and score a defensive two-point conversion, doing so in a 17-15 loss to the Washington Football Team in 2021.
“That’s a rare play that happens, but it was a great effort,” head coach Pete Carroll said at the time. “He been close so many times, it’s just fitting that he finally got one. But to pick it up and run and do it all, man, what a great moment.”
After leaving Seattle, Green spent 2022 with the Houston Texans and 2023 with the Chicago Bears. Last season was a bit underwhelming as he had just two sacks and didn't start a single game, so the Jaguars will be looking for him to bounce back to the level he played at in his final season with the Seahawks.
Green's signing comes on the same day that former Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny, another 2018 draft pick, officially retired from the NFL.