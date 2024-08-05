Former Seattle Seahawks Safety Quandre Diggs Finds New Home
Former Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs has agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million with the Tennessee Titans, ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported.
Diggs, 31, first arrived in Seattle via a mid-season trade with the Detroit Lions in 2019. In the nearly five years since then, he became a critical part of the Seahawks' secondary with 324 total tackles, 33 passes defended and 18 interceptions. He also earned three-straight Pro Bowl selections from 2020-22.
All good things must come to an end, though, as was the case when the Seahawks released Diggs in March to create cap space.
In going to Tennessee, Diggs reunites with his partner in crime in Jamal Adams, another former Seahawks safety who was released in March and just signed with the Titans last month. In the weeks since signing, Adams has been vocal about wanting Diggs to join him once more. Now, his wish has come true.
Additionally, Diggs and Adams reuniting adds another element of intrigue to the Seahawks' joint practices with the Titans next week. The two ex-Seahawks will be out to prove their worth against their former team, especially if they end up playing in the preseason matchup on Aug. 17.