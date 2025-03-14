Free agent guard Teven Jenkins will visit Seattle Seahawks on Monday
The Seattle Seahawks lost starting guard Laken Tomlinson in free agency when he signed with the Houston Texans. Instead of waiting until the draft to find his replacement, the Seahawks are kicking the tires on free agent Teven Jenkins.
A second-round pick for the Chicago Bears in 2021, Jenkins' career got off to a slow start. He was expected to be their future left tackle but began his rookie campaign on the IR following back surgery. He returned in time to play six games but made just two starts.
MORE: Seahawks defender, Cowboys star feud over Super Bowl comments
Jenkins moved to guard in his second season and that proved to be a good decision. He stayed there for the next three seasons, playing right guard in 2022 and then switching to the left side in 2023. Now a free agent, Jenkins is set to visit the Seahawks on Monday according to Adam Schefter.
PFF rated Jenkins the 18th highest-graded offensive guard in the NFL last season, saying he's capable in both run blocking and pass protection. He surrendered 17 pressures and four sacks, which is an improvement over the 38 pressures and six sacks allowed by Tomlinson.
The primary concern with Jenkins has to be his durability. He's never played a full slate of games, with the 14 appearances in 2024 being his highest total.
