'I’ll Never Forget That Moment': Seattle Seahawks Rookie Relishing First NFL Sack
The Seattle Seahawks drafted defensive tackle Byron Murphy II 16th overall in the 2024 draft to be a game-wrecker. He gave them a taste in the team’s 23-20 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday, Sept. 15.
With the Seahawks trailing by three late in the fourth quarter, Murphy bull-rushed Patriots rookie guard Layden Robinson on a 3rd and 6 nearly in their own red zone. A late swim move allowed Murphy to shed Robinson’s block and be the first to wrap up Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett for a 9-yard loss. Leonard Williams came in late to help Murphy clean it up.
“I’ll never forget that moment,” Murphy told reporters on Thursday. “I cherish that moment a lot, and also to be able to share it with Leo. They gave me a half [sack] on it, but it’s cool. But that’s something I’ll never forget, though. It means a lot to me. First of many, hope to get more.”
On the next play, Seahawks safety Julian Love blocked New England’s field goal attempt to keep the score at 20-17. Seattle was able to send the game to overtime and eventually won it on a 31-yard field goal by Jason Myers.
Murphy finished the game with four tackles and four total pressures — tying for seventh among all interior defensive linemen in Week 2, per Pro Football Focus. Through two games, Murphy has six total pressures, ranking 13th in the league at his position.
“I feel like it’s going pretty good,” Murphy said of his adjustment to the NFL. “I feel like everything I expected [it] to be, that’s how it’s going. So I feel like I’m going in the right direction … just week by week I’m just focusing on myself, how I can get better, you know, help the team win.”
Murphy ranks 26th in the NFL in double-team rate at 54.8 percent, per PFF (how often a defender is double-teamed in run defense). That figure ranks second on the Seahawks interior defensive line behind only Jarran Reed (58.1 percent).
Despite opponents allocating two blockers to him on more than half his run-defense snaps, Murphy said it’s not much different from what he saw in college at Texas.
“I don’t see any differences, really. I get the one on ones, or I get doubled,” Murphy added. “So, you know, it’s pretty much the same from college. But I’m adjusting well, that’s all that matters.”
After allowing 185 rush yards versus the Patriots, the Seahawks rank 21st in rush yards allowed through two weeks.
It won’t get any easier with Miami Dolphins running back De’Von Achane coming to town on Sunday. The Seahawks will look to get another strong performance out of Murphy in hopes of halting the Dolphins’ rushing attack.