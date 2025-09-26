Jason Myers saves Seahawks with game-winning FG vs. Cardinals
After surrendering a 14-point fourth-quarter lead, the Seattle Seahawks were staring down the barrel of their first overtime situation against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4. Seahawks kicker Jason Myers, however, drilled a redemption kick at the buzzer to preserve the win.
Arizona got a game-tying touchdown from running back Emari Demercado with just 28 seconds left after doing almost nothing on offense for the first 3.5 quarters. Jason Myers had a chance to make it a two-score game one possession earlier, but missed on a 53-yard field goal attempt.
The Seahawks got a huge gift on their final possession from Cardinals kicker Chad Ryland, who kicked the ball short of the opposite 20-yard line. That's outside the landing zone, which places the ball on the 40-yard line.
Seattle only needed one 22-yard throw and catch from Sam Darnold to Jaxon Smith-Njigba and another 4-yard gain by Zach Charbonnet to make it a 52-yard attempt for Myers at the very end.
Despite disappointing with his first potentially game-sealing attempt, Myers made good on his second try to bail the Seahawks out.
Seattle moved to 3-1 on the season, earning its eighth-straight win over the Cardinals. The Seahawks also advanced to 1-1 in the NFC West, moving them up to second in the division. Arizona (2-2, 0-2 NFC West) dropped to last in an extremely competitive division.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Russell Wilson shares defiant statement after GIants bench him
Seattle Seahawks lose critical run-blocker for at least four games
Sam Darnold-Geno Smith swap aging well for Seattle Seahawks
Cooper Kupp piles on praise for new Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak