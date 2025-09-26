All Seahawks

Jason Myers saves Seahawks with game-winning FG vs. Cardinals

After missing his first would-be game-winner, the Seahawks kicked bounced back at the buzzer.

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks place kicker Jason Myers (5) celebrates after kicking a game-winning field goal against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks place kicker Jason Myers (5) celebrates after kicking a game-winning field goal against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
After surrendering a 14-point fourth-quarter lead, the Seattle Seahawks were staring down the barrel of their first overtime situation against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4. Seahawks kicker Jason Myers, however, drilled a redemption kick at the buzzer to preserve the win.

Arizona got a game-tying touchdown from running back Emari Demercado with just 28 seconds left after doing almost nothing on offense for the first 3.5 quarters. Jason Myers had a chance to make it a two-score game one possession earlier, but missed on a 53-yard field goal attempt.

The Seahawks got a huge gift on their final possession from Cardinals kicker Chad Ryland, who kicked the ball short of the opposite 20-yard line. That's outside the landing zone, which places the ball on the 40-yard line.

Seattle only needed one 22-yard throw and catch from Sam Darnold to Jaxon Smith-Njigba and another 4-yard gain by Zach Charbonnet to make it a 52-yard attempt for Myers at the very end.

Despite disappointing with his first potentially game-sealing attempt, Myers made good on his second try to bail the Seahawks out.

Seattle moved to 3-1 on the season, earning its eighth-straight win over the Cardinals. The Seahawks also advanced to 1-1 in the NFC West, moving them up to second in the division. Arizona (2-2, 0-2 NFC West) dropped to last in an extremely competitive division.

