Jaxon Smith-Njigba bringing the explosives vs. Jaguars with career-long TD

Already off to a historic start to the 2025 season, JSN isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Oct 5, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) and wide receiver Tory Horton (15) warm up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lumen Field.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is inarguably the most elite big-play threat in the NFL so far in 2025.

Smith-Njigba continued his insane start to the season with a 61-yard touchdown catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, the longest catch of his career. With two catches of more than 20 yards in the first half, Smith-Njigba now has 12 on the season — the most in the NFL.

It wasn't even a fancy route or double move. Smith-Njigba simply ran by the Jaguars' cornerback, who had no safety help over the top. Eventually, opposing teams may learn Smith-Njigba and the Seahawks will take advantage of that oversight.

With the Seahawks' defensive secondary struggling, it was a much-needed explosive play by the Seattle offense. That's exactly what Sam Darnold and Smith-Njigba have provided for the Seahawks so far in 2025.

Smith-Njigba has all five of Darnold's completions for 117 yards in what was previously a slow start for the Seahawks' offense. That touchdown accounted for nearly half of Seattle's total offensive yards at the time (144).

The Seahawks lead the Jaguars 10-6 midway through the second quarter, and they now have the ball back on offense.

