John Schneider Likes Seattle Seahawks LB Group, Still Looking For Improvements
The Seattle Seahawks are going into the season with a massively overhauled linebacker group, but they feel very confident in that group to get the job done.
Seattle's initial 53-man roster features nine total linebackers, five outside and four inside. Uchenna Nwosu, Dre'Mont Jones, Boye Mafe, Derrick Hall and the newly-acquired Trevis Gipson patrol the edge, while Tyrel Dodson, Jerome Baker, Tyrice Knight and Drake Thomas patrol the middle of the field.
It's an unproven group for the most part, but Seahawks general manager John Schneider likes what he has to work with.
"We like the group. We're going to keep, just like every position, we're going to keep working it. There's not four guys. It should be six to eight to 10. Same thing with defensive line, six to eight. You can never have enough guys. We're not doing our job, if we just say, okay there's four guys and here we go."
The Seahawks did suffer a couple notable loss earlier this week, with linebackers Jon Rhattigan and Jamie Sheriff both being claimed off waivers by the Carolina Panthers. Rhattigan had been a key special teams player over the past few years, while Sheriff had a very strong showing in the preseason.
Nonetheless, this group has the personnel to be very dangerous this season. Perhaps an upgrade could come down the road, but it's not an absolute necessity right now.