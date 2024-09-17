Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Placed on IR, Out vs. Seattle Seahawks
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not play Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks after being placed on injured reserve Tuesday, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garofolo.
Tagovailoa suffered his third recorded concussion in three seasons on Thursday in the Dolphins' 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. He is reportedly not considering retirement, but his IR designation will have him sidelined until at least Week 8.
Former 2022 seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson is expected to start in Tagovailoa's place. Thompson has started two games in his career and appeared in nine, completing 57.1 percent of his passes for 614 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. He is 1-1 as a starter.
Even with Tagovailoa out, Miami remains one of the most high-powered offenses in the NFL. Wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle present a tall task for Seattle's secondary, and second-year running back De'Von Achane will test a Seahawks front that allowed 185 rushing yards versus the New England Patriots in Week 2.
Achane has 265 scrimmage yards on 46 touches this season as a dual-threat running back. He will almost certainly be heavily utilized against Seattle. Hill and Waddle have a combined 304 receiving yards through two games.
Seattle is yet to play an offense with as much explosive play ability as the Dolphins, but the Seahawks are currently sixth in the NFL in yards allowed (541). Thompson starting in Tagovailoa's place doesn't neutralize Miami as an offensive threat.