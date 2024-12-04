Mike Macdonald Returns to Seahawks After Welcoming First Child
Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald is back with the team following the birth of his first child. Macdonald, 37, and his wife, Stephanie, welcomed their son on Tuesday night.
Speaking to the media Wednesday after his return, Macdonald discussed the impact of becoming a father.
"Well, I guess the cat's out of the bag by now," Macdonald joked. "Steph had our boy last night, and both are happy and healthy. Man, it's kind of a crazy statement to say out loud, but we're just really excited and really blessed, obviously. What a woman can do is just an unbelievable thing. What a warrior she is and she's awesome. So just now [will] get to see her later on at the hospital ... I can't wait to see him again tonight."
When filling in for Macdonald at his regular press conference on Monday, assistant head coach Leslie Frazer said the team was uncertain when he would return. Ultimately, Macdonald was only away for two days and should be good to go for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.
"We'll be on guard," Frazier said Monday. "We're just praying that everything goes well, and we look forward to hearing the good news and we'll adjust when we need to."
Luckily, Seattle won't have to pivot without their head coach. The window is made even tighter by the fact the Seahawks travel to Arizona this week rather than hosting the Cardinals. Macdonald can now remain with the team and have a few days with his family prior to departing for Glendale.
