Mike Macdonald's update on Nick Emmanwori should concern Seahawks fans
Nick Emmanwori had a great start to his NFL career. The Seattle Seahawks’ second-round pick out of South Carolina made a tackle on San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey for a two-yard loss early in the game. Unfortunately, that was the only tackle he recorded in his debut as he suffered an ankle injury when teammate Leonard Williams fell onto his leg.
In the second quarter, Emmanwori attempted to get back on the field, playing on kick coverage,but wasn’t able to push through the pain. After the game, head coach Mike Macdonald gave an update on the safety and it didn’t sound promising.
Initially, Macdonald didn’t believe Emmanwori suffered a high ankle sprain, but now says that is indeed the case. Macdonald said he’s “week to week,” but admitted that the IR is on the table.
If Emmanwori is placed on the IR, he would need to miss at least four games before being able to return to action.
The good news is that high ankle sprains aren’t typically season-ending injuries. They’re still concerning and could leave the explosive rookie sidelined for several weeks.
