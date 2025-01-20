All Seahawks

New Bears Head Coach Could Impact Seahawks OC Search

The Chicago Bears may have thrown a wrench in the Seattle Seahawks' plans at offensive coordinator.

Jon Alfano

Dec 22, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson before a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images
As the Seattle Seahawks continue their search for their new offensive coordinator, the coaching carousel is spinning faster and faster.

On Monday afternoon, the Chicago Bears officially hired former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as their new head coach. Johnson was a popular head-coaching candidate last season but opted to remain in Detroit instead.

Now, following the Lions' shocking Divisional Round loss to the Washington Commanders on Saturday night, Johnson is departing to lead another NFC North team.

Of course, every hire has ripple effects across the league, and Johnson's hiring could have quite an impact on Seattle.

Shortly after the Seahawks fired Ryan Grubb on Jan. 6, the first interview they requested was with Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley. A former lineman himself, Fraley has helped Detroit's offensive line develop into arguably the best in the league over the past several years.

Considering how poorly Seattle's offensive line played for much of the season, Fraley could be a great addition to help address that concern.

Now, though, one has to wonder if Fraley could follow Johnson to Chicago, likely as an offensive coordinator. The Bears' offensive line was outright abysmal this season, so Fraley could help them the same way he could the Seahawks.

Johnson would likely handle play-calling duties himself, but Fraley would still be a very important piece of the staff should he head to the Windy City as well.

Fraley has only had one interview with the Seahawks, as opposed to Minnesota Vikings assistant offensive coordinator Grant Udinski and New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, who have each had two.

However, that's only because the Lions were still in the postseason, so they couldn't have Fraley in for an in-person interview. Now that Detroit's season has come to an end, Seattle could bring him in for a second interview if they want.

It's not yet clear what Fraley will do, but he's someone to watch over the coming days and weeks.

Jon Alfano
