Newest Seahawks defender roasts former team with harsh assessment
DeMarcus Lawrence was selected at No. 34 overall in the 2014 NFL Draft and spent the past 11 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. He made the Pro Bowl four times during his tenure, recording 450 tackles and 61.5 sacks. He then headed north in free agency, signing a three-year, $42 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks.
Lawrence, who has always been praised as one of the best run-defenders on the edge, seems eager to get the new chapter started. He even had no issues roasting his former team when speaking with Seattle journalist and broadcaster, Brian Nemhauser.
Lawrence shared his love for the city that he and his family call home, but then said the Cowboys as an organization aren't winning the Super Bowl anytime soon.
“Dallas is my home … But I know for sure I’m not gonna win a Super Bowl there”
Lawrence is coming off a frustrating campaign that saw him suit up for just four games. He was off to a hot start with 14 tackles and three sacks, but a foot injury sent him to the IR, ending his final season in Big D prematurely.
In Seattle, he will be a veteran mentor for Boye Mafe, who has 18 sacks in his first three seasons in the league.
