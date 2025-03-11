NFL analyst believes Seahawks took a step back from Geno Smith to Sam Darnold
The Seattle Seahawks made a bold choice this offseason as they traded Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders and will replace him with Sam Darnold. Colin Cowherd is one pundit who believes Darnold is an upgrade over Smith, and he has no problem singing the praises of this move. There are those who don’t share the same feeling, however.
One example is NFL analyst Gregg Rosenthal who argues the Seahawks have downgraded at the most important position. Rosenthal says he understands the thought process, and even listed several pros.
MORE: Seahawks should kick tires on rival receiver to replace DK Metcalf
He stated that the contract was fair, comparing it to what Baker Mayfield landed recently from Tampa Bay. Rosenthal also says Darnold has had success in the type of offense Klint Kubiak runs, while adding that Darnold is also significantly younger than Smith.
The issue, according to Rosenthal, is that Smith is simply better at football. He says that when Smith throws the ball, it “goes exactly where he wants it to go.” He added that Smith has a clear plan when running the offense.
”Before the play starts, Geno Smith gets a picture in his head, and after the play starts, he has an even clear picture in his head.” — Rosenthal
Rosenthal questioned whether or not Darnold does this as well as Smith.
These are all fair questions, but we won’t get the answers until Darnold and the Seahawks take the field this fall.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks get the QB upgrade they needed with Sam Darnold
Seattle Seahawks closing in on top 5 teams with most draft capital
CBS Sports releases grades for blockbuster trade of DK Metcalf
Terms of Sam Darnold deal another great QB value for Seahawks