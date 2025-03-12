NFL free agency: Ex-Seahawks cornerback joining depleted division rival
It has already been a busy offseason for the Seattle Seahawks. They released veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett and traded away quarterback Geno Smith and wideout DK Metcalf. They replaced Smith with free agent Sam Darnold, who had a fantastic season with the Minnesota Vikings.
With all this happening, it’s easy to miss that some key role players are on the way out. That includes guard Laken Tomlinson, who agreed to terms with the Houston Texans.
MORE: Seahawks could make play for newly-released All-Pro blocker
Now, they’ve lost a cornerback who was a key piece in their secondary over the past several seasons. Tre Brown, a fourth-round pick from Oklahoma in 2021, agreed to sign with the San Francisco 49ers.
Brown saw his snap count drop from 603 in 2023 to 290 in 2024. He was still on the field for 13 games while starting three. Brown, who was a core special teams player, had 74 tackles and two interceptions for Seattle in four seasons.
The 49ers have to be thrilled to finally make an addition. Their offseason has been plagued by departures as they traded Deebo Samuel and lost several contributors such as linebacker Dre Greenlaw, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, and defensive tackle Maliek Collins.
The 49ers roster is being depleted as they try to extend Brock Purdy, but they still found a way to steal from Seattle.
