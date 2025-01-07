NFL Mock Draft: Seahawks Take Texas Standout OT
The Seattle Seahawks will be on the clock with the No. 18 overall pick in April's NFL Draft after being the only 10-plus-win team to miss the playoffs this season.
Last year, the Seahawks selected Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy II with the No. 16 overall pick, and in Bleacher Report's latest mock draft, they have the Seahawks going back to Austin. This time though, they improve their trenches on the offensive side of the ball with tackle Kelvin Banks Jr.
"Texas' Kelvin Banks Jr. won the 2024 Outland Trophy as the nation's best lineman. Yet an argument can be made that he didn't play as well as the hardware indicates," Bleacher Report's scouting department wrote.
"Banks entered this season in the conversation for OT1. However, perceptions may have changed during the campaign to the point that he is possibly being looked at as a guard prospect.
"For the Seattle Seahawks, veteran left guard Laken Tomlinson is about to enter free agency, while right guard Sataoa Laumea was likely pressed into action sooner than he should have been."
The offensive tackles taken ahead of Banks Jr. were LSU's Will Campbell (No. 10 to Chicago Bears) and Missouri's Armand Membou (No. 13 to Miami Dolphins).
Even though he may not be the top tackle in the draft class, the Seahawks could be getting a strong player in the Texas standout.
"Seattle's line had been an issue throughout the season with an interior trio that could all be replaced this offseason," Bleacher Report scout Brandon Thorn said. "Banks provides them with a potential option at either guard spot and the ability to play tackle in a pinch, specifically if Abraham Lucas can't stay healthy.
"Banks' further performances during the College Football Playoff will be an important part of his projection as either a tackle or guard, but his body control and hands in pass protection, with the movement skills to be an asset in the screen game, signal a move inside as a pro."
Offensive line will certainly be an area of emphasis for the Seahawks this offseason, and they will look to add both talent in free agency and the draft for them to bring along moving forward.
If the Seahawks can improve their offensive line over the next few months, it could be what they need to be on the other side of the table in the playoffs a year from now.
While the Seahawks' season has come to an end, their scouting department will likely be keeping a close eye on Banks and the Texas Longhorns in their College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl on Friday against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT.
More Seahawks News
Seahawks Fire OC Ryan Grubb After One Season
Seahawks' Geno Smith Enjoys Career Day, Sets Stage For Interesting Offseason
Byron Murphy II Active as Seahawks Wrap Up Season at Rams
Seahawks Sign CB Artie Burns, NT Brandon Pili From Practice Squad