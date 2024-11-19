NFL Power Rankings: Seahawks Jump After Win vs. 49ers
The Seattle Seahawks are celebrating after their 20-17 win against the NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers.
The win for the Seahawks keeps them on pace for the division race, putting them at 5-5 alongside the Niners and Los Angeles Rams. They currently sit just one game behind the Arizona Cardinals, who have a 6-4 record.
Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr also has the Seahawks moving up in the NFL power rankings, jumping from No. 19 to 14 after beating the Niners on the road.
"So this is why the Seahawks hired Mike Macdonald. Absent the offensive mind that was going to match wits with Shanahan and McVay, the option was there to get the defensive coach who could slow them down. Macdonald hurled a major curveball at Brock Purdy, blitzing him on 40% of his dropbacks after throwing up these numbers in the preceding weeks: 29.5%, 18%, 15% and 20%," Orr writes.
The teams that rank ahead of the Seahawks are the Rams, 49ers, Washington Commanders, Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions.
The Seahawks will look to start a win streak in Week 12 as they host the Cardinals at Lumen Field. Kickoff for the game is set for 1:25 p.m. PT.
