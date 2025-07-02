Nick Wright claims Seahawks will regret Sam Darnold replacing Geno Smith
The Seattle Seahawks made the shocking decision to part ways with Geno Smith after his astonishing career revival. He morphed into one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL with Seattle, but they traded him to the Las Vegas Raiders for a third-round pick.
In stepped Sam Darnold, the high-profile free agent who parlayed a career revival of his own with the Minnesota Vikings into a three-year deal with the Seahawks. However, swapping out quarterbacks might not have been wise, NFL insider Nick Wright says.
On his show, Wright was blunt. He said, "Yeah, I don't get this. I don't understand moving on from Geno (Smith) for a worse quarterback that's just as expensive. I don't get it." In his eyes, Smith remains a better player. That's not all that goes into a decision like this, but Darnold costs the same. They haven't gotten cheaper or better at the position, only a few years younger.
That is a big consideration for a team to make, but Wright feels like the Seahawks have set themselves back a little in doing so, and it could come back to haunt them this year. Smith joins his former coach Pete Carroll, while the Seahawks are hoping that Darnold's one-year breakout was not directly tied to playing under Kevin O'Connell.
