'Normal Business': Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith Confirms Push For Contract Extension
RENTON, Wash. - Heading towards Sunday's regular season opener, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith acknowledged on Wednesday that he and his reps attempted to open up negotiations for a contract extension this summer to no avail.
When asked about earlier reports about pursuing a new contract, Smith didn't deny that his team had broached general manager John Schneider and the Seahawks front office about a new deal, though nothing ultimately came to fruition from those efforts.
“That’s true. That’s just normal business. Nothing wrong with that," Smith responded.
Smith, 33, has two years remaining on his current three-year, $75 million deal that was signed in March 2023, but his contract has no guaranteed money remaining after this season, making it easier for Seattle to move on from him if it chooses to do so. With several other quarterbacks around the league receiving new deals in the offseason, after making his second straight Pro Bowl last season, his representatives hoped to be able to secure him long-term security as the starter under center.
However, with Schneider at the helm, the Seahawks have rarely negotiated new contracts for players with more than one year left on their current deal. Looking to avoid setting a precedent for other players who may want new contracts themselves, even with Smith playing the most important position in pro sports, per Schneider himself, the two sides never actually opened negotiations.
"Yeah. I think I'll leave contract stuff aside," Schneider said in late August. "There's a lot of people that want contract extensions. I'm not going to get into specific of who they are and all that, but that's part of the job. It happens every year, all the time."
Since taking over for Russell Wilson as Seattle's new starter two-plus years ago, Smith has been one of the NFL's best all-around quarterbacks statistically, ranking in the top seven in passing yards, passing touchdowns, and completion percentage. He also has orchestrated the most game-winning drives (eight) in the NFL during that span, tied with Kirk Cousins and Josh Allen, while winning Comeback Player of the Year honors in 2022.
But with Smith set to turn 34 years old in October and coming off a season where his numbers dipped across the board, it remains to be seen whether or not the Seahawks want to commit to him long-term as their starter. Back in March, Schneider sent a third and fifth-round pick to the Commanders for quarterback Sam Howell, a fourth, and a sixth-round pick, creating speculation that he could be the franchise's heir apparent in waiting under center.
Stating the obvious, Smith faces a crucial third season as Seattle's starter running new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb's offense, as he could be playing for his future in the Pacific Northwest beyond this season. If he's able to rediscover his 2022 form and guides the team back to the playoffs, Schneider may be more than happy to open up negotiations for a new deal and reward him for his efforts.
But at this stage, the Seahawks aren't in any rush to ink Smith to an extension with two years left on his current deal. Employing a wait-and-see approach, his performance this season will have domino effects on how Schneider not only addresses the quarterback situation in 2025, but the construction of the roster as a whole.