Pre-draft report card: Seahawks ‘neither markedly better nor markedly worse’
The Seattle Seahawks have been incredibly active this offseason but that doesn’t mean they’ve improved their roster. In all honesty, they’ve mostly done what they could to field the same level of talent as they did one year ago.
Seattle traded quarterback Geno Smith and replaced him with Sam Darnold. They also traded wide receiver DK Metcalf and replaced him with Cooper Rush. They even released defensive tackle Dre’Mont Jones and while they didn’t get another D-tackle, they filled his spot with defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence.
MORE: Seahawks named potential fit for Browns Pro Bowl offensive lineman
In the end, those moves didn’t do enough to move the needle. That’s why Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport gave them a C in his pre-draft report card.
”All told, the Seahawks are neither markedly better nor markedly worse than they were in 2024. But that’s not necessarily a good thing given the shaky status of the offensive line in the Emerald City.” — Davenport, Bleacher Report
Davenport says the Seahawks might have upgraded the quarterback position, but he’s one of the few who feel this way. He does, however, agree with the consensus that they got worse at receiver — especially considering they released Tyler Lockett.
Lawrence is a wild card. They paid him a healthy amount but he hasn’t been an impact player for several years.
Throw all of this together and Davenport’s grade feels fair. The good news is that Seattle can improve their chances with a solid haul in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seattle Seahawks’ most tradeable players going into the 2025 NFL draft
Final 7-round 2025 NFL mock draft: Seahawks trade down and load up
Seahawks linked to blockbuster trade for disgruntled Steelers WR
2025 NFL draft buzz reveals Seahawks’ likely target in first round