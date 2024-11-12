'Realistic Expectation' Seahawks RT Abraham Lucas Will Return vs. 49ers
Starting right tackle Abraham Lucas may be primed to make his season debut on Sunday when the Seattle Seahawks face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11.
Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said Monday that Lucas has continued practicing, and there “is a realistic expectation” he will play versus the Niners. The team will have to decide on Wednesday, as Lucas’ 21-day practice window to return from the physically unable to perform list will end.
“I think that the best version of [Lucas] is going to give us the best version of our offensive line,” Macdonald said. “We want to make sure that he’s ready to go, but from what I saw today, it looked really good, he looked good last week. There’s a timeline here that we're kind of abiding by and there are certain milestones and hurdles you need to cross in order for him to play his best ball. So, hopefully, that’s this week.”
Lucas returned to practice on Oct. 23 after working back from a 2023 knee injury and offseason surgery. He’s been trying to get back on the field for nearly a year after playing in just six games last season (started 16 games as a rookie in 2022).
Without Lucas, Seattle is down to its fourth-string right tackle in sixth-round rookie Michael Jerrell. George Fant and Stone Forsythe have both sustained injuries, with Forsythe now on injured reserve (hand) and Fant re-injuring his knee in Week 9. Jerrell has been decent, but ideally, he’s still a developmental prospect.
Fant was already on IR after a season-opening injury, and he may land back there after seemingly aggravating the ailment in the Seahawks’ loss to the Los Angeles Rams before their bye week. Macdonald, however, said he had no update in his Monday press conference.
Lucas, if healthy, is a massive improvement. He earned the starting role as a rookie outright and has been the incumbent starter when available since. With Seattle’s offensive line in a consistently porous state, it’s a much-needed boost.
In his press conference, Macdonald didn’t sound pleased with the situation at guard — particularly Anthony Bradford at right guard. But the trade deadline has passed, and their only option for an in-season improvement would be to dip into the free-agent market.
Macdonald confirmed the team toyed with the idea of moving center Connor Williams to guard and putting another player in his place. They opted to stick with what they have now but left the door open to future changes.
“I think [Lucas’ return will] help us, and I mean the right guard spot is what it is at this point,” Macdonald said. “I mean [Bradford] will still be starting right now. I think we can do some things schematically to alleviate some pressure on those guys. So it’s a team effort on that front, but I think we haven’t made a change right now, but we expect those guys to keep improving. But, like we’ve shown, we’re willing to shake it up if we need to.”
The shake-up Macdonald is referencing is the team’s decision to waive starting linebacker Tyrel Dodson after the bye, who led all defensive players in snaps this season. They weren’t satisfied with the linebacker play and made a change. The offensive line is another glaring issue.
Lucas’ return would be a step in the right direction, but he has to stay on the field. If the Seahawks want to have any shot to earn a playoff spot, the offensive line must become more consistent.
