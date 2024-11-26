Report: Seahawks Claim DB A.J. Finley Off Waivers
Adding more depth to their defensive back room on Tuesday, the Seattle Seahawks claimed A.J. Finley off waivers from the Los Angeles Chargers, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Defensive end Myles Adams was waived to make room on the roster, the team announced. Additionally, the Seahawks signed cornerback Ryan Cooper and wide receiver Cornell Powell to the practice squad and released cornerback Faion Hicks and running back Brittain Brown.
Finley, listed at 6-3 and 208 pounds, went undrafted out of Ole Miss last season and spent time on both the Chargers' active roster and practice squad. He appeared in five games as a rookie, but mostly on special teams.
Los Angeles retained Finley on their active roster ahead of 2024, but he's remained in a similar role, playing in four games but seeing just 44 total defensive snaps this season. Finley was waived on Monday by the Chargers.
In his two NFL seasons, Finley has played safety, nickel and wide corner, providing him the versatile skill set that may allow him to flourish in Mike Macdonald's defensive system.
Powell was most recently with the Kansas City Chiefs after being drafted by the team in the fifth round of the 2021 draft. He's appeared in three games in his NFL career. Cooper went undrafted out of Oregon State in 2024 and landed with the Baltimore Ravens. He was released from the Ravens' practice squad on Tuesday, Nov. 19.
