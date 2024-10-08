Report: Seattle Seahawks Placing LB Uchenna Nwosu on Injured Reserve
After his 2024 debut only lasted two quarters in Sunday's loss to the New York Giants, the Seattle Seahawks unfortunately could be without Uchenna Nwosu again for an extended period of time due to a new injury.
According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Seahawks plan to place Nwosu on injured reserve due to a thigh injury, meaning he will have to miss a minimum of four games before he can return. The veteran linebacker already missed the first four games with a sprained knee suffered in the preseason finale, though the team opted not to place him on injured reserve at that time.
In an additional report from Jason Puckett of PuckSports.com, Garafolo texted him that Nwosu would miss more than four weeks, but the injury was not viewed as season-ending. On Monday, coach Mike Macdonald confirmed he would miss at least Thursday's game against the 49ers, but didn't have any further updates on a concrete recovery timeline.
Signed as a free agent prior to the 2022 season, Nwosu enjoyed a breakout campaign in his first year with the Seahawks, registering career-highs with 66 tackles, 9.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles while being named a Pro Bowl alternate. As a reward for his efforts, the team inked him to a three-year extension worth up to $45 million in late July 2023, viewing him as a foundational piece for their defense moving forward.
Unfortunately, Nwosu has not been able to stay healthy since signing his new contract, as he missed the final 11 games last season with a torn pectoral muscle and now will miss at least eight of the first nine games of the 2024 season before he returns. He has played in a grand total of seven games under his new deal, producing just 19 tackles, two sacks, and two forced fumbles.
With Nwosu sidelined for another month and potentially longer, the Seahawks will have to lean on the trio of Boye Mafe, Derick Hall, and Dre'Mont Jones to pick up the slack, while veteran Trevis Gipson should continue to see more snaps. With an open spot now on the roster, it's possible the team could promote either Tyreke Smith or Jamie Sheriff from the practice squad for additional depth.
Signed early in training camp as an undrafted rookie out of South Alabama, Sheriff starred in the preseason, finishing second in the NFL with 12 pressures and third with three sacks in three exhibition games. The Seahawks waived him with hopes he would slip through unclaimed and could return on the practice squad, but the Panthers claimed him and he dressed for one game, recording no stats on 17 defensive snaps and 11 special teams snaps.
After Carolina waived him on September 10, Seattle swooped in and brought Sheriff back on the practice squad. Given his success in the preseason and experience in coach Mike Macdonald's scheme, he would seem to be the most natural fit to sign to the active roster, especially with Hall and Mafe nursing their own injuries heading towards Thursday's game against San Francisco.