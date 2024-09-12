Report: Seattle Seahawks Re-Signing Rookie OLB Jamie Sheriff
Undrafted rookie outside linebacker Jamie Sheriff is re-signing with the Seattle Seahawks practice squad after being waived by the Carolina Panthers, per ESPN's Brady Henderson.
Sheriff was a preseason standout for the Seahawks, recording eight tackles, three sacks and 12 pressures in three games, but didn't make the initial 53-man roster at final cutdowns. He was claimed off waivers by the Panthers the next day.
Carolina waived Sheriff on Tuesday amid roster re-shuffling. He cleared waivers Wednesday and became free to sign with any team — ultimately opting to return to the team that gave him his first NFL opportunity.
Seattle's practice squad is full at 16 players plus an exempt International Pathway Program (IPP) player, so somebody must be waived or released. The Seahawks already have three practice squad outside linebackers in Tyus Bowser, Tyreke Smith and Kenneth Odumegwu. The latter is Seattle's IPP designated player.
Bowser or Smith are the most likely candidates to be released/waived to make room for Sheriff on the practice squad.