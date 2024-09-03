Reports: Former Chiefs WR Visits Seattle Seahawks, 2 Practice Squad Players Released
The Seattle Seahawks hosted former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver and two-time Super Bowl champion Kadarius Toney for a visit, per ESPN's Field Yates.
Seattle also released offensive tackle Max Pircher and defensive tackle Kyon Barrs from its practice squad on Tuesday, and waived defensive tackle Buddha Jones from injured reserve, per ESPN's Brady Henderson. Since Pircher was an International Pathway Program player, the sequence of moves freed up just one spot on the Seahawks' practice squad.
The two reports could be unrelated, but Seattle also might be freeing up a spot to sign Toney to the practice squad. The release of Pircher is somewhat puzzling considering he did not count against the 16-player practice squad limit.
Toney was released by the Chiefs as part of roster cutdowns on Aug. 27. The former 20th overall pick in 2021 was traded from the New York Giants to Kansas City in 2022 in an attempt to revive his young career in the Chiefs' high-powered offense.
In 23 games played with the team, including playoffs, Toney recorded 48 catches for 390 yards (8.13 yards per catch) and four touchdowns. He also had a go-ahead touchdown reception in the fourth quarter of Kansas City's Super Bowl LVII victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Toney's career has been marred by injuries and underperformance. In 2023, Toney was one of just just three receivers with less than 40 targets and four dropped passes (Hunter Renfrow and Treylon Burks), per Pro Football Focus.
Seattle released wide receiver Easop Winston Jr. on Monday to make room on its practice squad for former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Jaren Hall. Perhaps the Seahawks think they might be able to provide the reset Toney needs.
The Seahawks kept six receivers on their initial 53-man roster and now have only fifth-year wideout Cody White remaining at the position on their practice squad.