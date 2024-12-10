Sataoa Laumea Putting 'Talents on Display' Boosting Seahawks Run Game
RENTON, Wash. - Hitting the ground running in Glendale, after months of failing to complement Geno Smith and the passing game, the Seattle Seahawks finally sustained a balanced offense for four quarters in a 30-18 victory over the Arizona Cardinals to strengthen their grip on the NFC West.
Despite being without starter Ken Walker III due to a calf injury, Zach Charbonnet thrived in his third start of the season, rushing for a career-high 134 yards and two touchdowns. Behind him, Kenny McIntosh also set a career-best with 38 rushing yards on seven carries, helping Seattle eclipse 170 rushing yards as a team for the first time since January 8, 2023 in an overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams.
Paving the way for the breakout performance by Charbonnet and McIntosh, the Seahawks generated excellent push up front most of the afternoon, finding a ton of success running gap schemes. Specifically, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb dialed up several counter trey runs with both a tackle and guard pulling across the formation, creating major problems for the Cardinals' front seven.
As coach Mike Macdonald pointed out on Monday, Seattle's run game finding traction should be chalked up as a group effort for the entire offensive line, which seems to be building chemistry and cohesion in the trenches. Amidst a season where the coaching staff has continually had to tinker with the lineup due to injuries and sudden retirements, playing two games in a row with the same starting five was a welcomed sight.
But it shouldn't be seen as a coincidence at this point that Seattle's fortunes have improved since rookie Sataoa Laumea took over at right guard two weeks ago, and with him developing a rapport alongside center Olu Oluwatimi and tackle Abraham Lucas, Macdonald has seen the sixth-round pick out of Utah already take big steps on the field in his short time as a starter.
"I thought he played a really good football game. You can see all of his talents on display," Macdonald said of Laumea. "He saw some confidence. I thought he played well in the [Jets] game too. Like I said, he did have a little bit of a slow start that way, but we talked about this yesterday after the game, but just continuity up front and having the same five guys, not only is Sataoa taking all the reps, but it's all the other guys across from him that Olu [Oluwatimi] is used to communicating with and having Abe [Lucas] on a consecutive streak here going in. So I think all those things are contributing to those guys playing well."
Thrust into the lineup after starter Anthony Bradford suffered a high ankle sprain in a Week 12 win versus the Cardinals, Laumea endured his share of struggles in his first NFL game against the Jets. He drew a pair of penalties, including a hold that wiped out a long run for Walker, and gave up two pressures in the first half against a strong interior Jets defensive line, seeming overwhelmed at times.
But as the game progressed, things started to slow down for Laumea, and in the second half, he started to win at the point of attack, consistently knocking defenders off the ball at the line of scrimmage and climbing his way to the second level to pick up linebackers. He also made a key block to watch defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw outside, opening up the crease for Charbonnet to run for an eight-yard game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Building off that success, Laumea played an integral part in Seattle's ground and pound dominance on Sunday, winning with physicality as well as underrated athleticism and agility. Shining on Grubb's counter trey runs, he regularly ambushed defenders on kickout blocks, including laying a pancake block on defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga that helped spring Charbonnet for a 51-yard touchdown late in the second quarter to extend the lead to 24-10 before halftime.
On another counter trey call earlier in the half, Laumea laid the lumber of McIntosh's longest run, dishing out a punishing kickout block against edge defender Baron Browning, allowing the back to cut up behind him and pick up 16 yards. He also showed off his mobility and overall athleticism getting out in front of a 22-yard run by Charbonnet on a power run as a pulling guard, getting his hands on safety Jalen Thompson 20 yards downfield.
In addition to his superb run blocking, Laumea played a clean game in pass protection, regularly picking up blitzes and stunts to keep Geno Smith upright. On 30 pass blocking snaps, per Pro Football Focus charting, he allowed just one pressure, one quarterback hit, and no sacks, posting a 98.3 percent pass block efficiency rate. He also didn't draw any penalties in the process.
Now with two starts under his belt, Laumea has shown he can handle the rigors of playing in the NFL, giving the Seahawks much-needed juice in the interior while opening up Grubb's playbook with his versatility as a puller. Considering he earned All-Pac 12 honors as a tackle and guard in two seasons at both positions, maybe his performance shouldn't be viewed as much of a surprise.
As has often been the case this year, Macdonald and his staff seemed to push the right button choosing Laumea to start over fellow rookie Christian Haynes, who struggled in limited snaps earlier this season rotating in behind Bradford.
With that said, two games remains a small sample size for evaluating any player in the NFL, and Laumea will face stiff tests in coming weeks with the Packers and Vikings coming to Lumen Field for pivotal home matchups. Green Bay has several talented defensive tackles, including veteran Kenny Clark, while Minnesota has a couple proven veterans in Harrison Phillips and Jonathan Bullard and loves to mix in blitzes to keep offensive linemen on their toes.
Off to a promising start, Laumea will have a prime chance to carve out a potential long-term starting role for the Seahawks over the next four weeks against tough competition. So far, he's been able to hold his own as a run blocker and in pass protection, and if he can continue to exceed expectations as the entire offensive line strengthens chemistry with more snaps together, the odds of making the postseason in Macdonald's first season should go up substantially.
