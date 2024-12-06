Seahawks Add P Ty Zentner to Practice Squad
As seventh-year punter Michael Dickson works through a back injury, the Seattle Seahawks signed free agent punter Ty Zentner to the practice squad, the team announced.
Former All-Pro tackle Jason Peters, 42, was moved to practice squad injured reserve to create space. Peters has been on the practice squad since Oct. 1 but is yet to be elevated on game days.
Zentner most recently played for the Los Angeles Rams — Seattle's NFC West rival — this season.
He conveniently played his only game for the Rams against the Seahawks in Week 9, punting seven times for an average of 40.1 yards, per Pro Football Reference. Three of those kicks were downed inside Seattle's 20-yard line.
Zentner went undrafted out of Kansas State in 2023 and has also spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans. He's averaged 44.1 yards per punt on 45 attempts in 17 career games.
Dickson, who was been the Seahawks' punter since 2018, has never missed a game in his career. He is currently dealing with back spasms that prevented him from punting in the second half of Seattle's Week 13 win over the New York Jets.
Thus, if Zentner is elevated versus the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, the Seahawks will have a different punter for the first time in 112 games.
