Seahawks announce 10 public training camp dates
The Seattle Seahawks' training camp dates are set, and they will host 10 practices that are open to the public at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton. Seattle begins training camp on Wednesday, July 23, and that inaugural session will also be the first open to fans.
Also returning is the team's Football Fest at Lumen Field on Saturday, Aug. 2. Although it's essentially just another practice, it offers a more immersive experience when hosted at the team's home stadium. The Football Fest also allows more fans to attend because of the venue.
Registration for Seahawks training camp begins on June 17 and can be found at this link. Here are a full list of training camp dates, and the theme of each practice.
- Wednesday, July 23 (Season Ticket Holder Day)
- Friday, July 25
- Saturday, July 26 (Back Together Weekend)
- Monday, July 28 (Kids Day)
- Thursday, July 31 (Season Ticket Holder Day)
- Friday, Aug. 1
- Saturday, Aug. 2 (Football Fest at Lumen Field)
- Tuesday, Aug. 5
- Sunday, Aug. 10
- Tuesday, Aug. 12
In addition to regular fan attendance, the team announced that "head coach Mike Macdonald is making 5,000 complimentary tickets available for nonprofits to attend Training Camp" to celebrate the franchise's 50th season. Organizations can register to attend at this link.
All parking for training camp is done off-site at The Landing, with a shuttle taking fans to the VMAC. Thus, there is a $15 transportation fee in addition to the ticket price. Registration for the Football Fest event is also $15.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks predicted to reset at quarterback position in 2026 NFL draft
Seahawks-Chargers trade proposal lands ‘much-needed stability’ for OL
ESPN names 2 crucial elements to watch at Seattle Seahawks minicamp
Seattle Seahawks’ backfield duo ranked one of NFL’s best rushing combos