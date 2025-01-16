Seahawks Assistant Head Coach Interviewing For Cowboys HC Job
Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald may be losing a trusted member of his staff.
Seahawks assistant head coach Leslie Frazier is interviewing for the Dallas Cowboys head coaching vacancy on Monday, Jan. 20, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Frazier has been with the Seahawks just one season and was hired to help Macdonald tread the waters of being a first-time head coach.
Frazier was a priority hire by Macdonald upon being hired by Seattle, the Seahawks head coach said in July.
"It was really important," Macdonald said, per the Seahawks official website. "Les was probably the first or second guy we called when everything went down. It was a priority to work with him. I just really cherish our relationship."
Frazier has been a head coach once before in his coaching career, leading the Minnesota Vikings from 2011-13. Outside of Seattle, Frazier has spent time in multiple other coaching roles with seven other NFL franchises between 1999 to 2022.
He was the assistant head coach and defensive backs coach for the 2006 Indianapolis Colts team that won Super Bowl XLI on Feb. 4, 2007.
The first season was potentially the most important for Frazier's presence in Seattle, showing Macdonald the ropes as he got his feet under him as the youngest head coach in the NFL. Still, he is surely valuable counsel to the franchise's leader.
Dallas parted ways with former head coach Mike McCarthy on Monday. McCarthy was in the final year of his deal this season, and the Cowboys opted not to renew his contract.
More Seahawks News
Reviewing Projections: Did Riq Woolen Bounce Back in 2024?
Which Free Agents Could Seahawks' Coordinator Candidates Lure to Seattle?
Is Klint Kubiak Best Option For Seahawks' Offensive Coordinator Job?
Seahawks Request Interview With Saints OC Klint Kubiak