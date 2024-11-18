Seahawks Bring Back DL Brandon Pili on Practice Squad
The Seattle Seahawks signed defensive lineman Brandon Pili to their practice squad two days after waiving him, the team announced.
Pili was claimed off waivers by the Seahawks on Nov. 11, the same day the team announced it was waiving starting linebacker Tyrel Dodson. Pili was previously with the Miami Dolphins, who claimed Dodson — making a pseudo-trade out of the subsequent moves.
However, Pili was waived Saturday to make room on the 53-man roster for tight end Tyler Mabry and wide receiver Cody White. Mabry was waived from the active roster on Monday, while Pili is now coming back on the practice squad.
It's unclear whether Mabry will also return, but he's been with Seattle for nearly five seasons. He was signed to the roster Saturday to account for injuries to tight ends Noah Fant and Brady Russell.
