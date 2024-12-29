Seahawks' Byron Murphy II Part of Hilarious Coincidence
Saturday was a bad day for NFL players named Byron Murphy, to say the least.
In a hilarious coincidence, both Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II and Minnesota Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. received fines from the NFL for infractions in their teams' game against each other last week. Both players lost $11,255, but for different reasons.
Murphy II received his fine for unnecessary roughness with 4:03 remaining in the fourth quarter. The first-round rookie committed a costly facemask penalty against Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold, which not only negated an 8-yard loss and the first full sack of Murphy II's career, but led to Darnold finding Justin Jefferson for the go-ahead touchdown on the very next play.
The former Texas Longhorns star disagreed with the penalty after the game, but at that point, the damage was done.
On the other hand, Murphy Jr. received his fine for unsportsmanlike conduct with 4:57 remaining in the third quarter. The sixth-year corner taunted Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba following an incomplete pass on a third down, though he did not receive a penalty during the game.
We can't say for certain if two players with the same name have ever been fined on the same day, much less after they played against each other, but it's sure to be a funny trivia answer.
Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe also received a fine for unnecessary roughness with 12:13 remaining in the second quarter. The third-year corner was flagged for an illegal blindside block on a punt, wiping out an 18-yard return by Jaelon Darden.
